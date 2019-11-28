Donell Stanley joked this week that he would like to come back for a seventh season.

That's right. Seven.

The Latta native has been in the program for six years due to two redshirt seasons as he dealt with various injuries.

That means he has officially been a part of three Carolina-Clemson games but he's had a front row seat for two other showdowns with the Tigers. Having grown up in the Palmetto State, Stanley knows what is at stake.

"It's a rivalry game," Stanley said.

"Two programs that don't really like each other. It's an in-state game. The fans are heated up and so are we. You just got to go in there and execute and you know, just stay focused on playing a football game."

Because it's Stanley's last game, he desperately wants to avoid going 0-4 or technically 0-6 against the team from the Upstate.

"I just want to beat 'em," Stanley said.

"After this, I'm done."

Stanley and rest of the senior will hit the field one last time at Williams-Brice Stadium for a high noon kickoff Saturday.