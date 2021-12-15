x
South Carolina cruises to a win over Allen

In the first meeting ever between the Gamecocks and Yellow Jackets, South Carolina did what it was supposed to in this battle between the SEC and the SIAC.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Wildens Leveque scored 12 points in 11 minutes of play and South Carolina overwhelmed NCAA Division II Allen University 110-51. 

It was the largest margin of victory for South Carolina since a 53-point (108-55) win over Furman during the 1967-68 season. 

The Gamecocks, who had not scored 100 points in a game since the 2007-08 season, have done it twice this season. They improved to 48-1 all-time when topping the century mark. Leveque sank 5 of 6 shots from the floor for the Gamecocks (8-2), who shot 54% overall. 

Jaylen Green led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points.

