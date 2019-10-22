Rico Dowdle received a major scare when his knee buckled on the first play of the Florida game Saturday, but South Carolina's senior running back only has a sprained knee that won't require surgery, head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday.

"Rico has got a sprained knee," Mushamp said during his weekly press conference. "He is moving around a little bit. I don't know that he'll be available this weekend, but he is moving around, there is no surgery required. I don't know a time table, but my guess would be probably not this weekend."

Dowdle, a senior from Asheville, N.C., walked off the field under his own power but did not return and had an MRI on Sunday.

Dowdle, who has dealt with injuries throughout his career, is in the midst of his best season, rushing for 457 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries. In his career, Dowdle has rushed for 2,126 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Senior A.J. Turner suffered a hamstring injury while playing on special teams against Florida and Muschamp should know more on his status on Wednesday.