The Hilinski's Hope Foundation (H3H) has been at the forefront of the battle against mental illness as it continues to raise awareness. The platform of the foundation has received national coverage as it continues to sound the alarm in the fight against mental illness.

The Foundation announced Tuesday that a major initiative will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3 and it will kick off College Football Mental Health Awareness Week.

South Carolina is one of seven SEC schools who will participate in "3DAY", an event which is another major step in the fight against mental illness. "3DAY" will raise awareness for more resources devoted to mental fitness, decrease the stigma and honor the victims of mental illness.

The Gamecocks and the other teams involved will wear lime green helmet stickers of a ribbon with the No. 3 in the middle. The teams may also have their fans raise three fingers at the beginning of the third quarter, a tradition which was implemented by South Carolina this past season.

The Hilinski’s Hope Foundation was foundedby Mark and Kym Hilinski to honor the life of their son Tyler. South Carolina's starting quarterback, Ryan, has used his high profile status to honor his brother's memory while also serving as an encouraging ambassador for those who are dealing with mental illness.