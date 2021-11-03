Let's play two? South Carolina could utilize two quarterbacks against Florida

With Zeb Noland still on the mend from minor knee surgery, the other quarterbacks are in the mix for playing time.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are a lot of question marks concerning who will be directing the Gamecock offense against Florida Saturday night.

Zeb Noland has been practicing and could be in the lineup if he reaches certain benchmarks related to mobility. He is a little more than a week removed from surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Noland has been able to practice but on a limited basis.

If Noland can't go, ffensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will look to St. Francis transfer Jason Brown, freshman Colton Gauthier and walk-on Connor Jordan as candidates for playing time. Brown and Gauthier have been working with the first team in practice with Noland limited.

"I can definitely see where possibly the two quarterbacks going into this week. They’ve all earned the right,” Satterfield said. “