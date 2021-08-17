Luke Doty is staying upbeat while he is sidelined

South Carolina quarterback suffered a sprained foot in Friday's practice.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Near the end of the team period of Friday's practice, Luke Doty says his left foot felt a little weird but didn't think anything of it.

But it would be determined Doty suffered a sprained foot and is now relegated to a scooter to transport himself throughout the football operations building and throwing the ball every day just to keep his arm loose.

The only quarterback on the roster with SEC experience is staying positive as he hopes to return in time for the season opener on September 4.

“I don’t imagine it being long. I’m pretty resilient when it comes to these kind of things and take a lot of pride in that, just doing whatever I can to get myself healthy in terms of eating right and sleeping and recovering as much as I can,” he said. “I wouldn’t imagine it would take long, but definitely need to get back in shape.”

WATCH - USC QB @LukeDoty4 gave an update on how he's feeling after suffering a mid-foot sprain.



He rolled in today on a scooter but he says he's feeling good and is looking forward to getting back soon.



"I'm doing what I can to make sure that I'm ready."@WLTX #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/DNOVasEMql — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) August 17, 2021

Doty is looking forward to the next step in his recovery when he can lose the scooter and start putting weight on his foot. But he also understands he literally has to walk before he can run.

“I mean definitely not rush anything. Every day try and do something to get healthy, get back in shape,” he said.