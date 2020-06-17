Former Gamecock guard receives a major SEC award

Tyasha Harris has been named the Roy F. Kramer SEC Female Athlete of the Year, the second South Carolina player in the last three seasons to earn that honor.

The legacy of former Gamecock point guard Tyasha Harris continues to grow as she has been named the 2019-20 Roy F. Kramer SEC Female Athlete of the Year.

LSU's Joe Burrow was named the SEC Male Athlete of the Year for 2019-20.



A First-Team All-SEC selection, consensus All-American and winner of The Dawn Staley Award, Harris elevated her game in her senior season with a career-high 12.0 points per game average to go with her SEC-best 5.7 assist average, which ranked 12th in the nation. The quarterback of the offense was 10th in the nation with a 2.78 assist-to-turnover ratio as well.



"Ty winning SEC Female Athlete of the Year is the result of her hard work and commitment to excellence both on and off the court," South Carolina Head Coach Dawn Staley said in a statement.

"Throughout her career, she has led by example, and it was exemplified when our season ended abruptly due to COVID-19. Ty is a class act who has left an indelible mark on our program."



Harris has been a part of the 2017 NCAA National Championship, two SEC Regular-Season Championships (2017, 2020) and three SEC Tournament titles (2017, 2018, 2020). The Gamecocks won 84.3 percent (118-22) of the games she played, including 85.9 percent (55-9) of regular-season SEC games. In 55 career games against ranked opponents, she led her team to a 38-17 mark (.691).



"It is a great honor to be recognized with this award when there were so many others who could have won it as well," Harris said in a statement.