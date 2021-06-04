South Carolina volleyball players earn SEC awards

Senior Mikayla Robinson and freshman Riley Whitesides are honored for their performances this past season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Southeastern Conference handed out its post-season awards this week and a pair of South Carolina players were on the list of honorees.

Middle blocker Mikayla Robinson was one of 18 women named All-SEC. The senior is the eighth Gamecock in program history to be a three-time all-conference honoree, joining Mikayla Shields, Shonda Cole and Megan Hosp as individuals to make it three times in the modern scoring era.

In the 24-match, SEC-only season, Robinson averaged a career-high 2.52 kills per set while hitting .332. That is the sixth-highest hitting percentage in a single season of conference play in program history.