South Carolina routs the College of Charleston

The top-ranked team in the country lives up to the billing with a dominating performance to open up the season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The top-ranked South Carolina women picked up where they left off last season, blowing past Charleston 119-38 in the season opener for their 27th straight victory.

Victaria Saxton had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead seven players in double figures including four with double-doubles. It was the team's 10th consecutive win over Charleston.