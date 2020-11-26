x
South Carolina routs the College of Charleston

The top-ranked team in the country lives up to the billing with a dominating performance to open up the season.
Dawn Staley and the South Carolina women's basketball team opened the 2020 season Nov. 25, 2020 against the College of Charleston Cougars in a game played at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The top-ranked South Carolina women picked up where they left off last season, blowing past Charleston 119-38 in the season opener for their 27th straight victory. 

Victaria Saxton had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead seven players in double figures including four with double-doubles. It was the team's 10th consecutive win over Charleston. 

Taylor Williams led the Cougars with nine points. The game was played before roughly 3,500 people, about a quarter of the crowd South Carolina averaged last season.