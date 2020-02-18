COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina freshman Aliyah Boston had 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead the No. 1 Gamecocks to a 95-44 victory over Vanderbilt. It was South Carolina's 19th straight win overall and 12th in a row over the Commodores.

Boston, a 6-foot-5 forward, had her 11th game this season with double figure points and rebounds. Tyasha Harris and Destanni Henderson had 12 points each for South Carolina, which used a 17-0 run at the end of the opening quarter to take control.

Mariella Fasoula led Vanderbilt with 11 points.

The Gamecocks improve to 25-1, 12-0 in the SEC with a Thursday home game on tap against LSU. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.