Former Gamecock forward Maik Kotsar signs pro deal

Kotsar was the last remaining member of the South Carolina's Final Four team in 2017.

One of the feel good stories last season was the way Maik Kotsar wrapped up his career at South Carolina.

After a junior season where he admittedly lost confidence in his abilities, a more determined Kotsar came back for his final season and it showed as he averaged 11.2 points and 6.3 rebounds. He was named Second Team All-SEC for his efforts as he helped the Gamecocks finish 18-13, 10-8 in the league.

The 6-11 native of Estonia has now signed his first professional contract. Kotsar has signed with the Hamburg Towers from Germany.