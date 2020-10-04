Workouts on her Peleton and "small wagers' with friends competing in Dominoes. That's been a part of Dawn Staley's schedule as she her work at home while she and the rest of the coaching profession waits to get clearance to return to the office.

Staley spent part of her Thursday holding a Zoom meeting with the media and she talked about a season that ended with a "what could have been' theme.

The Gamecocks were in their annual break between the SEC Tournament and Selection Monday when athletic competition came to a screeching halt due to the threat of COVID-19. The SEC has extended its suspension of all athletic-related activities and meetings of an in-person nature through at least May 31.

So, Staley has jumped on board Zoom with virtual meetings with coaches and players. The focus is now putting the pieces together for the 2020-2021 season. But as far as this past season, Staley was philosophical saying she has moved on from the disappointment of not getting a chance to make a run at a national championship. She says her disappointment quickly evaporates when she thinks of those people who have been directly affected by COVID-19.