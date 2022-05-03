Jaylan Foster will try out with the Jags and Eagles

One of the feel good stories involving Gamecock football, the former Gardner-Webb standout who transferred to South Carolina hopes to catch the eye of one NFL coach.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former South Carolina safety Jaylan Foster will have a couple of NFL auditions on the East Coast.

Foster has been invited to try out at rookie minicamps with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The former Byrnes standout originally signed with Gardner-Webb and was named the Big South Freshman of the Year in 2016. after he set a Big South freshman record with five interceptions.

Foster would transfer to South Carolina the following year with status as a walk-on. That would change in 2020 as he was put on scholarship.