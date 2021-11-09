Top-ranked South Carolina wins its top five showdown against N.C. State

Carolina makes an early statement with a 66-57 victory at N.C. State in the regular season opener.

RALEIGH, N.C. — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Zia Cooke scored 17 points top help top-ranked South Carolina beat fifth-ranked North Carolina State 66-57 on Tuesday night. The Gamecocks never trailed in the marquee season-opening matchup of Final Four contenders.

Raina Perez and Jakia Brown-Turner were the only Wolfpack players to find any type of offensive rhythm. Each scored 18 points in this one. South Carolina shot 49% for the game.