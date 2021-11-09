x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Top-ranked South Carolina wins its top five showdown against N.C. State

Carolina makes an early statement with a 66-57 victory at N.C. State in the regular season opener.
Credit: AP
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley directs her team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Zia Cooke scored 17 points top help top-ranked South Carolina beat fifth-ranked North Carolina State 66-57 on Tuesday night. The Gamecocks never trailed in the marquee season-opening matchup of Final Four contenders. 

Raina Perez and Jakia Brown-Turner were the only Wolfpack players to find any type of offensive rhythm. Each scored 18 points in this one. South Carolina shot 49% for the game. 

Preseason Associated Press All-American Aliyah Boston blocked five shots and helped control the paint against preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Elissa Cunane. Cunane finished with eight points on 4-for-11 shooting.

In Other News

Beamer on Brown