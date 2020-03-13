The Southeastern Conference announced Friday afternoon that all athletics activities, including competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, will be suspended at least through April 15, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The SEC had previously announced that all competition was suspended until March 30. That suspension of competition has been extended through the middle of April and now includes all organized team activities.

SEC athletics programs were ordered to put a halt to all practices, individual and team workouts by the end of the day Friday.

Team meetings have to be completed no later than 5 pm local time on Monday.

SEC member institutions are allowed to provide their student-athletes with support related to academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.