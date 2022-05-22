Former Gamecock Jay Urich hosts a kids camp as part of his continuing efforts in the community

Jay Urich was at Heathwood Hall Saturday where kids ages 8-12 were treated to outdoor activities as part of Jay's community outreach efforts.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jay Urich played a couple of positions for the Gamecocks during his career including quarterback and wide receiver.

But his role as the founder Original Design is his most important role.

Original Design is a non-profit with a mission of providing opportunties for kids and teenagers and one of those opportunities took place Saturday at Heathwood Hall. Area kids ages eight to 12 were the beneficiaries of one of Original Design's camps which allowed the youngsters to spend their Saturday morning playing two-hand touch football, tennis or basketball.