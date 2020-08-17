Tennessee will be in town on September 26

The Gamecocks learn their week one opponent will be one of their SEC Eastern Division rivals.

South Carolina will host Tennessee on September 26 as the SEC schedule is starting to come into focus.

The opening week in the SEC has been pushed back to late September due to COVID-19. The week one matchups in the league were unveiled shortly after 3:00 p.m. on "The Paul Finebaum Show". The complete 10-game schedule will be unveiled tonight at 7:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.

USC had won three straight against the Volunteers before losing last fall 41-21 in Knoxville. Tennessee leads the overall series, 26-10-2, including a 9-7-2 advantage when the teams have played in Columbia.