Beamer is ready for June 1 and the return of in-person recruiting

College coaches have been relegated to zoom interviews with prospects for more than year due to the pandemic.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Shane Beamer and his entire coaching staff made a stop at the Country Club of Lexington Monday. The Lexington County Gamecock Club held its annual golf tournament and the Gamecock coaches were the special guests.

But golf was not on the agenda for the coaches who are still in the middle of spring practice. They did spent their lunch hour talking football with the club members and after the assistants headed back to the office, Beamer stuck around to make his way to each group where he posed for pictures and spent a few minutes bonding with those people who support the Gamecock Club as a whole.

Beamer is looking forward to June 1 which is when the NCAA Councli is expected to end the long-standing dead period. Dennis Dodd from CBS Sports reported the NCAA will make that announcement this week. The dead period was instituted in March of 2020 in response to college sports being shut down due to the pandemic. This past February saw the dead period extended for the eighth time as COVID-19 continued to play havoc with college sports.