South Carolina center Donell Stanley will play his last game of his college career Saturday when the Gamecocks host Clemson.

The Latta native has been in the program for a total of six seasons due to two redshirt seasons due to injuries.

During the open week after the Texas A&M loss, South Carolina president Bob Caslen made news during interviews with The Greenville News and the Florence Morning News when he seemed to cast some doubt on the longtmer future of Will Muschamp in Columbia.

He eventually sent out a statement saying he misspoke and that he looked forward to Muschamp being the head coach at USC for 2020 and for years to come.

Stanley was asked about that news and how he felt seeing the status of his head coach debated in public. Stanley said he believes the administration will always do what's best for the program.

As far as the speculation concerning the status of assistant coaches on the offensive side of the ball, Stanley said that outside noise will not be a distraction.

"Most of that stuff doesn't matter," Stanley said.

"Everybody has opinions. That's what's so bad about opinions.

"Like I said, Coach Muschamp's my head coach and B-Mac's my OC."