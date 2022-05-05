Gamecocks beat North Carolina A&T 9-4

Carolina plated three in the first as Josiah Sightler belted his ninth home run of the season with two outs. Hits from Andrew Eyster, Braylen Wimmer and Michael Braswell plated two more runs in the frame. In the third, Wimmer drove in his second run with a single to left. A Braswell sacrifice fly and a Colin Burgess double to left made it 6-0 Gamecocks.



Evan Stone doubled in Burgess in the fifth to make it 7-0 Carolina. North Carolina A&T scored a run in the sixth and three in the seventh, but the Gamecocks answered with a pair in the bottom of the seventh as Wimmer scored on a passed ball and Burgess homered for the fourth time this season.



Eli Jones picked up his first win of his career, striking out three in 3.2 scoreless innings. Aidan Hunter pitched 2.2 innings, striking out a batter while Cam Tringali and Cade Austin both struck out the side in their inning of work.