Beamer kicks off the "Welcome Home Tour"

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer is hitting the public speaking circuit this spring.

FLORENCE, S.C. — In what is another sign society is getting back to normal, South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer was in Florence at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technological speaking to that area's Gamecock Club.

With 2020 at a standstill due to COVID-19, Beamer is bringing back a long-standing tradition in college sports where coaches spend part of the spring speaking to fans and giving them a preview of the upcoming season.

Beamer, who spoke in Myrtle Beach Tuesday evening, has been quite visible since taking over the Gamecock program. In fact Beamer made two trips to Kiawah Island for the PGA Championship and during his time walking the Ocean Course, the coach was approached to a number of fans who expressed their excitement for the upcoming season.