Lawson earns academic award from COSIDA

South Carolina guard A.J. Lawson has quietly had a strong career at Carolina in the academic arena, while earning All-SEC honors on the court.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Outside of his play on the court which led him to being named a Second Team All-SEC selection this past season, South Carolina junior guard A.J. Lawson has been consistent when it comes to his academics.

He has earned multiple selections to the SEC Academic Honor Roll, the Athletic Director's Honor Roll and he has been on the Dean's List. Lawson can add another academic award to his resume as he has earned a spot on the CoSIDA Men's Basketball Academic All-District 4 First Team.

The All-District Teams recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.