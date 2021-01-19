5 South Carolina cruises past #15 Arkansas 104-82

The Gamecocks take a five-point halftime lead and pull away after intermission for their 21st consecutive win over an SEC opponent.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Aliyah Boston had 26 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks, and No. 4 South Carolina beat No. 15 Arkansas 104-82 for its 24th straight win over SEC foes.

On a day when South Carolina celebrated its most famous post player by dedicating a bronze statue of A’ja Wilson at the arena, the Gamecocks current force down low took control of the things in beating the Razorbacks.