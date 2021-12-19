Clemson defeats short-handed Gamecocks 70-56

Carolina was without five players for the game, including three starters.

CLEMSON, S.C. — CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Hunter Tyson scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Clemson to a 70-56 win over South Carolina, the Tigers’ third straight and sixth consecutive victory on their home court to start the season.

Clemson took control of the game with a 9-0 run at the end of the first half that was stemmed only by a 3-pointer by the Gamecocks’ Chico Carter Jr., and a 22-3 run to open the second half.

The Gamecocks had a very short bench as they were missing three starters. James Reese V and Wildens Leveque were out due to COVID protocols and A.J. Wilson has an injured knee. They were also missin Josh Gray and reigning SEC Freshman of the Week Devin Carter.

The aforementioned Chico Carter, Jr. led everyone with a game-high 21 points.