Martin takes the road back home

Martin left Cardinal Newman with 500 rebounds on his resume and he took his skill set to the Spartans program where Dave Dickerson was waiting. A Denmark-Olar product and a longtime Ohio State assistant, Dickerson took Martin and in three years, Dickerson is sending Brandon back to Columbia with a deeper understanding of just what it takes to excel at the Division I level.

Brandon played in 57 games with three starts in his three seasons in the Upstate. Not only is an experienced player coming to the South Carolina but his father is now ready to take their relationship to a different area. Martin has always been "Dad" to Brandon and wasn't quite ready for that to change. But after watching Martin develop for three years and knowing his son is entering the fourth quarter of his college career, the father is now more than ready to begin coaching up his son on a more regular basis.