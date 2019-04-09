Given his high school resume, it was obvious Ryan Hilinski was going to start at some point. That point is Saturday after starting quarterback Jake Bentley went down with a Lisfranc injury.

USC head football coach Will Muschamp knows everyone will have to play well around Hilinski for the freshman to be successful but Hilinski brings some intangibles to the table that can make his teammates better.

"I've got all the confidence in the world he's going to do an outstanding job," Muschamp said at his weekly news conference on Tuesday.

"He's prepared himself for this opportunity. Man down, man up. That's our mentality and that's the way we'll move forward."

Kickoff for Saturday's game against Charleston Southern is set for noon.