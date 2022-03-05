South Carolina women's tennis stretches its NCAA Tournament run to 27 straight seasons

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 28th-ranked South Carolina women's tennis team earned a bid to its 27th consecutive NCAA Tournament, the NCAA announced during its Monday selection show.
First- and second-round action will take place in Cary, N.C., and begins on Saturday at the Cary Tennis Park where South Carolina will take on Iowa State on Saturday at 10 a.m. No. 1 seed and top-ranked North Carolina will face South Carolina State in the other first-round match with the winners meeting in the second round Sunday for a chance to advance to the super regionals. The Gamecocks are one of 13 teams to have at least 30 appearances in the 40 years of the NCAA Tournament.
The Gamecocks are hoping to avenge last year's loss to Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament.
Headed into NCAA competition, the Gamecocks are 14-10 in dual matches with an 8-5 mark in conference play. They notably upset two top-20 teams with wins against then-No. 16 Tennessee and then-No. 13 Auburn at home. In the SEC Tournament, the Gamecocks advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Kentucky 4-1 in the second round. Their tournament run was halted by Georgia in the quarterfinals.