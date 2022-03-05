South Carolina women's tennis stretches its NCAA Tournament run to 27 straight seasons

First- and second-round action will take place in Cary, N.C., and begins on Saturday at the Cary Tennis Park where South Carolina will take on Iowa State on Saturday at 10 a.m. No. 1 seed and top-ranked North Carolina will face South Carolina State in the other first-round match with the winners meeting in the second round Sunday for a chance to advance to the super regionals. The Gamecocks are one of 13 teams to have at least 30 appearances in the 40 years of the NCAA Tournament.