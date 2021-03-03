South Carolina gets "run out of the gym" by Arkansas

The 12th-ranked Razorbacks shoot lights out from the perimeter in a 101-73 win over the Gamecocks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Moses Moody tied his career high with 28 points and No. 12 Arkansas won its 10th straight Southeastern Conference game with a 101-73 victory over South Carolina on Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks did it by putting on a show from way outside, hitting 15 3-pointers to open up a double-digit lead and win its most games in a row since the 1994 national champions closed SEC play with 10 in a row.

Justin Smith had 22 points, JD Notae 21 and Desi Sills 15 off a career-best five 3-pointers. AJ Lawson led South Carolina with 18 points.

“We just got run out of the gym,” South Carolina head coach Frank Martin said.

“Defensively we didn’t put up any fight, any resistance, and offensively we played selfishly. Going into the game, that’s all we spoke about, don’t take bad shots. When you do, they score every time. That’s all we did was take bad shots.”