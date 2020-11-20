Lawson, Cousinard named Preseason All-SEC team

A pair of Gamecock guards receive some preseason recognition from the SEC coaches.

The Coaches Preseason All-SEC teams have been released and that provides a window into the level of respect that players around the league receive.

It seems that group feel South Carolina has a pretty good backcourt as both A.J. Lawson and Jermaine Cousinard have been named Preseason All-SEC according to the coaches poll.

This marks the first preseason honor of Couisnard's career from the coaches, while Lawson collected the same accolade last season.



Couisnard led the Gamecocks with 14.8 points per game in SEC contests last season before landing on the Coaches All-Freshman Team.

Overall last season, he averaged 12.1 points, a team high 3.2 assists and just under one steal per game. Couisnard had a career high 28-point performance at Ole Miss and then provided some fireworks at the Colonial Life Arena with the first buzzer beater of his college career, a last second 3-pointer to give the Gamecocks an upset win over No. 10/12 Kentucky.



Lawson is no stranger ot All-SEC recognition. Last week, he was named to the preseason All-SEC Second Team as determined by voting from the media.