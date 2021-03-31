South Carolina baseball earns midweek win over Gardner-Webb

The Gamecocks have now won six straight after a 9-4 victory over Gardner-Webb.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Four runs in the bottom of the first inning helped spur the South Carolina baseball team to a 9-4 win over Gardner-WebbTuesday evening at Founders Park.

Josiah Sightler's RBI double and Wes Clarke's three-run home run gave USC an early 4-0 lead. George Calil and Brady Allen also hit home runs.



Jack Mahoney earned the win as he struck out six, allowed five hits and a run in four inings of work. Jackson Phillps earned the save

South Carolina improves to 16-6 and will be at Georgia this weekend.