After a 4-8 season, it was expected some changes would be made on Will Muschamp's staff and that was what went down.

The most notable one is the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo who was on the field Wednesday morning working with Ryan Hilinski and the rest of the Gamecock quarterbacks. For any players who may have trouble adjusting to a new voice, Muschamp addressed that this week at a team meeting.

"First of all, I asked the players, "Who all wants to play in the National Football League?" Everyone of 'em raised their hand, just like every time. "Okay," I said, "Okay, good, I thought that'd be 100%," Muschamp recalled.

"Alright, Mike Peterson, how many years you play in the NFL?' He said, '14.'

I said, 'How many position coaches you had?' He said, 'Eight.'

"Okay, so I said, 'Do you think Mike Peterson , if he was really sensitive about this new coach that came in, and didn't like the way he coached me, and I didn't like it, do you think he would've survived 14 years?' And they all said, 'No, he probably wouldn't have.'

I said, 'No, so you need to be adaptable in what you do in life, and that's true in your job, your boss changes and all of sudden, somebody else comes in and wants to do things a certain different way, then you either adapt or you leave, one or the other.' So that's kind of the message this morning was that's part of it. If you want to go play in the NFL, more than likely your position coach is going to change about every two years on average, so learn to adapt to it now. You can learn new things from everybody. Are some coaches better teachers? Are some better on the field? Are some better as far as friendship and developing that? I mean, we're all different, so it's always how do you adapt to this coach in this situation? And that's a away for a young man to get out of his comfort zone a little bit and grow a little bit as a player, in my opinion, and certainly can improve from a different tactic.