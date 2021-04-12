South Carolina linebacker honored for his community efforts

It's the fifth time that Eason-Riddle has been named to the SEC Community Service team.



A regular at the Dorn VA Medical Center, he founded and developed the "Sandstorm Buddies Program" which matches student-athletes with cancer patients and their families, where they can serve in a mentor capacity. He also spearheaded a shoe drive in 2021, asking fellow student-athletes and staff to donate lightly worn shoes and cleats to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands so they can be used by area middle or high school students.



Eason-Riddle was one of 30 candidates for the prestigious Senior CLASS Award, was a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy and was nominated for the Wuerffel Trophy. He owns two degrees from the University, graduating in May 2019 with a bachelor's degree in public health and in May 2021 with a master's degree in health services policy and management. He was a member of the SEC Community Service team in 2017, '18, '19 and '20, was recognized as the 2021 SEC Brad Davis Community Service Award winner and was a member of the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.



The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21-league sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.