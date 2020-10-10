Gamecocks will have a little familiarity with the Vandy scheme

South Carolina plays its second straight SEC road game as it faces Vanderbilt at high noon.

The defensive coordinator who helped Appalachian State defeat South Carolina last November will try to do likewise in Nashville.

Former Duke head coach Ted Roof who was in charge of the Moutaineer defense for just one season before moving to the SEC to take over as Vanderbilt's defensive coordinator.

On the offensive side of the ball, former Gamecock assistant Todd Fitch is in his first year as the Commodores' offensive coordinator.

Fitch was at USC from 1999-2002 where he coached wide receivers his first three seasons before moving to running backs coach in 2002.