J.J. Enagbare headed to the Senior Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gamecock senior defensive end JJ Enagbare will get a chance to showcase his skills in front of NFL scouts as he has accepted an invitation to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl.

In 2020, Enagbare was named First Team All-SEC by the league coaches and Second Team All-SEC by the Associated Press. During that season, he led the team with 6.0 sacks and with three forced fumbles. The Atlanta native ranked second in the SEC in both sacks (0.75) and fumbles forced (0.38) per game for the 2020 campaign.