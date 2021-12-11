x
J.J. Enagbare headed to the Senior Bowl

South Carolina defensive end will look to make an impression in Mobile.
Credit: AP
Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright (5) attempts a pass under pressure from South Carolina defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gamecock senior defensive end JJ Enagbare will get a chance to showcase his skills in front of NFL scouts as he has accepted an invitation to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl.

The game is set for February 5, 2022 in Mobile, Alabama.

During the 2021 season, Enagbare recorded 41 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, and 10 quarterback hurries. 

In 2020, Enagbare was named First Team All-SEC by the league coaches and Second Team All-SEC by the Associated Press. During that season, he led the team with 6.0 sacks and with three forced fumbles. The Atlanta native ranked second in the SEC in both sacks (0.75) and fumbles forced (0.38) per game for the 2020 campaign. 

