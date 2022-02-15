Opportunities are on the table

With six games left in the regular season starting with tonight's game at Ole Miss, the head coach assesses his team's status.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin sees it, his team is in a decent position as the season heads towards the final three weeks of the regular season.

Carolina is at Ole Miss for a 7:00 p.m. tipoff tonight and with that comes another opportunity to enhance their position in the SEC standings. The Gamecocks are 5-7 in the SEC and a part of a six-team group who have won either five or six league games. Translation - a fifth-place finish in the conference is very much in the cards.

"We're in a good spot," said Martin.

"We're not in a great spot. We're in a good spot. We're not in a bad spot. Some teams are in a bad spot. Some teams are climbing a very steep hill late in the year."