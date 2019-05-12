Gamecock senior volleyball player Courtney Koehler has named to the SEC Community Service Team.

Since arriving on campus from her native Asheville, Koehler has logged more than 150 hours of community outreach at South Carolina. She has spent the majority of her time on four projects: working at Christopher Towers senior living center, Transitions Homeless Center, the Pawmetto Lifeline animal shelter, and working as a mentor at a local middle school. Koehler also has spent time collecting donations for a local women's shelter.



Koehler is also a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member and has served as an officer in the athletics department's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. She is in year three with the school's Gamecock Leadership Academy.

Courtney and her teammates will be headed out West to Seattle for the NCAA Tournament. This marks the second straight year the program has earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament.