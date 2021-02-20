South Carolina baseball opens the season with a 12-1 win over Dayton

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's first baseball game in nearly a year featured masks and social distancing throughout the park.
But through all the changes and protocols, the fans who were there saw the Gamecocks make a statement with a 12-1 win over Dayton.
Wes Clarke delivered a 3-run homer in the first followed by Andrew Eyster's grand slam in the third and that put the Gamecocks up 7-0.
South Carolina's starting pitcher Thomas Farr allowed five hits and a run in six innings while walking a pair and striking out eight as he went on to pick up his fourth career win at Carolina.
Game two is set for Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.