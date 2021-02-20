South Carolina baseball opens the season with a 12-1 win over Dayton

But through all the changes and protocols, the fans who were there saw the Gamecocks make a statement with a 12-1 win over Dayton.



Wes Clarke delivered a 3-run homer in the first followed by Andrew Eyster's grand slam in the third and that put the Gamecocks up 7-0.



South Carolina's starting pitcher Thomas Farr allowed five hits and a run in six innings while walking a pair and striking out eight as he went on to pick up his fourth career win at Carolina.