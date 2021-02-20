x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Sports

South Carolina baseball opens the season with a 12-1 win over Dayton

Thomas Farr's pitching helps set the tone for South Carolina in the first game of 2021.
Credit: Jeff Blake Photo
South Carolina Gamecocks Thomas Farr (34) receives congratulations from his teammates after a perfect first inning. South Carolina vs. Dayton Baseball, Feb. 19, 2021, Founders Park, Columbia, SC. Photo by Jeff Blake

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's first baseball game in nearly a year featured masks and social distancing throughout the park.

But through all the changes and protocols, the fans who were there saw the Gamecocks make a statement with a 12-1 win over Dayton.

Wes Clarke delivered a 3-run homer in the first followed by Andrew Eyster's grand slam in the third and that put the Gamecocks up 7-0.

South Carolina's starting pitcher Thomas Farr allowed five hits and a run in six innings while walking a pair and striking out eight as he went on to pick up his fourth career win at Carolina.

Game two is set for Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.