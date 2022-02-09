Gamecock reserves will miss the next two games

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - No. 1 South Carolina will be without its top reserves when the Gamecocks play at Kentucky and at No. 17 Georgia this week. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley says forwards Laeticia Amihere and Kamilla Cardoso will be competing internationally for their home countries in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournament.