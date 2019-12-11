Gamecock freshman Aliyah Boston has her first SEC award.

The league named her the freshman of the week after she averaged 13.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 7.5 blocks in a pair of South Carolina wins.

The 6-foot-5 Boston made quite the debut with a triple-double in her opening game - the first in a college debut in NCAA Div. I women's basketball history. Her school record-tying 10 blocks along with 12 points and 12 rebounds against Alabama State came in just 21 minutes on the court.

At Maryland, she scored eight of the Gamecocks' first 10 points in the game and five first-half blocked shots.

Boston leads the nation with 7.5 blocks per game.