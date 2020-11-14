Gamecocks will try to slow down the Ole Miss high octane offense

South Carolina faces the Rebels tonight in Oxford.

When Lane Kiffin took over the Ole Miss program, he correctly concluded that his defense was going to be an issue to the point where his offense would have to score and score a lot.

So, Kiffin installed a fast-tempo offense that usually runs around 80 plays per game. The end result is a unit that is currently second in the SEC in total offense, averaging 38.0 points per game.

But the Rebel defense is giving up an average of 40.7 points per game.

Given those statistics, it is a safe bet offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will look to slow the game down and provide the Ole Miss defense with a steady diet of Kevin Harris. Not only will that keep the Rebels' offense on the sidelines, it would keep the Gamecock defense from getting gassed in the fourth quarter after spending all night chasing the Ole Miss skill players.