The college basketball season was cut short but that doesn't mean post-season awards aren't going to be announced.

Two members of the top-ranked team in the country were named Associated Press All-Americans.

Senior Tyasha Harris was named to the third team, while freshman Aliya Boston made the second team.

Harris ended her Gamecock career by being named First Team All-SEC for the first time in her career. She was also named to the SEC All-Tournament team after helping South Carolina earn its fifth tourney title in the last six seasons. She also led the SEC in assists per game (5.7) while averaging a career-high 12 points per game. Harris is the program's all-time assists leader with 702.

Boston was named the SEC Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year while also being named First Team All-SEC.

The Gamecocks ended their season at 32-1 which included a 16-0 conference record. In addition to being ranked first in the last national polls of the season, they won both the regular season title and the SEC tournament title and will take a program-record 26-game winning streak into next season.