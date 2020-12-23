South Carolina's SEC opener has been postponed

The Dec. 29 game at Kentucky will not be played on that day as the Gamecock men's basketball team recently paused all team activities for a second time.

The SEC opener for the South Carolina men's basketball team will not be played on Dec. 29.

The Gamecocks' contest at Kentucky has been postponed due to a combination of COVID-19 positive tests, contact tracing and the quarantining of individuals within the program. A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

The news is not a surprise as the team is still in the middle of a second pause of team activities.

This is the fifth consecutive game that has been affected by the team's coronavirus issues. Non-conference games with Wofford, George Washington and South Carolina State have been cancelled, while the Clemson game has been postponed with the goal of working it in to both team's schedules.