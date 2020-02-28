Jordan Burch is a 6-5, 275-pound athlete who plays point guard for the Hammond basketball team. But as one of the top defensive end prospects in the country for the 2020 class, this 5-star signee will start his career in the fall as the Buck position which is a Hybrid position that demands a player use talents of a defensive end and someone who drops back in pass coverage.

Gamecock head football coach Will Muschamp says Burch will not be treated any differently even if he the highest-rated signee in his tenure in Columbia.

"My expectation will be for Jordan just like it's going to be for every freshman that steps on campus in June, work extremely hard and we'll see where the chips fall,". Muschamp said.

"You'll have an opportunity to be starter, you'll have an opportunity to play, but I tell him the same thing I tell everybody, the best guy's going to start, and if you're good enough, you're going to play, but you're going to determine that, not me, in how you come in and perform. And so, he understands that, and he'll have every opportunity in the world to be successful, just like Alex Huntley, just like Mekiah Scott, just like Rico Powers, just like every other freshman that we have. Nobody's treated differently."