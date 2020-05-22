Statement from Gamecock athletics director Ray Tanner on the vote by SEC Presidents to allow athletes to return to campus June 8 for voluntary in-person workouts.

"Based on the decision today by the Southeastern Conference Presidents and Chancellors, the University of South Carolina will be ready to host football student-athletes on campus for voluntary workouts on June 8.

"They will be on campus several days before to get tested for the COVID-19 virus. We are excited to have our student-athletes back on campus. Their health, safety and well-being are our number one priority. Our staff and medical team have developed a thorough set of protocols that exceed CDC guidelines and will help our student-athletes through the transition back to campus."

Statement from President Bob Caslen

"I am pleased that we will bring our student-athletes back to campus on June 8 for conditioning and I have confidence in our Department of Athletics to follow public health protocols to mitigate risk to our athletes, coaches and training staff.

"This is another step toward the phased reopening of our campus and another sign that we are ready to get back to the business of educating our next generation of leaders."



