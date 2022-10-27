Garnet and Black Madness gives fans a preview of Gamecock hoops

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With a little more than 2,000 fans at the Colonial Life Arena for Wednesday night's Garnet and Black Madness, the first unveiling of Lamont Paris' first team at Carolina allowed fans to get a preview of what will be on the court next week for the exhibition with Mars Hill on Nov. 2 and the season opener with South Carolina State on Nov. 8.
The event featured a 20-minute scrimmage followed by a three-point shooting contest won by Chico Carter, Jr. and a slam dunk contest won by G.G. Jackson.
Jackson is the five-star prospect who originally committed to North Carolina for the Class of 2023. The Ridge View product reclassified for the class of 2022 so instead of getting ready for his senior season in high school, Jackson is gearing up for his first and perhaps his only season in college.