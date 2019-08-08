ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg community will be in spotlight this weekend as Garvin's Goal takes over the Orangeburg City Gym.

That is where the Garvin's Goal Foundation will hold their 3rd annual Back To School Bash. This event is free from 10am-2pm and you can sign up kids at Coach Garvin's website.

Murray Garvin, the head coach of the SC State men's basketball team and his wife Latanza, started this event with the Garvin's Goal Foundation a few years ago in order to make an impact in the Orangeburg area and to get kids ready for school with backpacks, haircuts and food.

Parents can participate in Zumba classes and there will be a dance contest as well so something for everyone on Saturday morning.

This event has grown every year and the Garvins are expecting over 300 kids to come out this weekend. Another sign that giving back and being present means a lot in Orangeburg.