Gary Gilmore to be inducted into ABCA Hall of Fame

Longtime Coastal Carolina head baseball coach Gary Gilmore has added another major award to his resume.

CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina baseball head coach Gary Gilmore has been named one of seven individuals to be inducted to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Hall of Fame in January 2022.

A recipient of the 2021 Jerry Kindall Character in Coaching Award, awarded by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), earlier this year, Gilmore just concluded his 26th season as the head baseball coach at Coastal Carolina University, his alma mater. The Chanticleers went 27-24 overall in 2021, a season that saw Gilmore record his 1,250th-career win overall and 1,000th-career win as the head coach at CCU.

Gilmore ranks 24th all-time in NCAA Division I with 1,254 career wins and is fourth among all active coaches.

Gilmore was voted the 2016 National Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and numerous other publications after the Chanticleers won the NCAA Division I National Championship in Omaha. His teams have made 16 NCAA Regional appearances and advanced to three NCAA Super Regionals.

A 10-time Conference Coach of the Year and three-time ABCA Region (Atlantic/South Atlantic) Coach of the Year, Gilmore’s teams have won 12 regular-season championships and 13 conference tournament titles in his 26 years at Coastal Carolina.

He has also coached 137 all-conference players over his time at Coastal and seen a total of 86 players get selected in the Major League Baseball Draft and 118 players sign to play professionally following their careers at CCU.

Prior to coaching at his alma mater, Gilmore had a successful six-year run as the head coach at NCAA Division II University of South Carolina-Aiken.

The latest hall of fame induction will be his fifth, as he has already been inducted into the Franklin County High School (Va.) Hall of Fame (2019), Ferrum College Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame (2015), USC Aiken Athletics Hall of Fame (2014), and the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame (2010).

The 2022 ABCA Hall of Fame Banquet induction ceremony will be held during the 78th annual ABCA Convention on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Marriott Marquis in Chicago, Illinois. The 2022 ceremony will also include the induction of the eight-member ABCA Hall of Fame Class of 2021 due to the cancelation of the in-person 2021 ABCA Convention.



Tickets for the event will be available for purchase online. ABCA members will be able to purchase tickets through their convention registration. Those wishing to attend the banquet only will be able to purchase tickets beginning September 1.