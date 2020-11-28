A home game for Georgia linebacker

Channing Tindall starred at Spring Valley High School before signing with Georgia.

During his days at Spring Valley High School, Tindall's skills at linebacker drew coaches from around the SEC to Harry Parone Stadium. It was not unusual to see assistants from Georgia and Auburn on the sidelines and then-South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp was more than aggressive in courting Tindall's services.

In the end, Tindall decided to go with the Dawgs and tonight will mark his third game against his home town team and his second appearance at Williams-Brice Stadium.

"It's always a good experience going back home," Tindall said.

"My father is a Dogs fan, and my mother went to the University of South Carolina, so that rivalry has always been pretty big in my family. When I was a little child going to games, I remember watching Todd Gurley play in this stadium against Marcus Lattimore, some of the greatest people out there. It's very exciting for me now that I get to play in this."

As a senior at Spring Valley, Tindall was named to the USA Today All-USA First-Team defense and he was one of five finalists for South Carolina's Mr. Football award. The four-star prospect decided to leave Richland County for college but he didn't want to go too far.

"I grew up in South Carolina, but I wanted to explore more," he said.