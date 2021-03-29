Get out the brooms! Carolina completes weekend sweep of Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brady Allen homered twice, part of a five-home run day for the University of South Carolina team, and the trio of Will Sanders, Julian Bosnic and Brett Kerry combined to strike out 14 in an 8-5 win over No. 5 Florida Sunday afternoon (March 28) at Founders Park. The Gamecocks completed a three-game sweep of the Gators for the first time since 2006.



Florida got on the board in the top of the second on Sterlin Thompson's first home run of the year, but the Gamecocks came right back with three home runs in the bottom of the second frame. Wes Clarke and Andrew Eyster hit back-to-back opposite-field home run and Colin Burgess joined them in the inning with his opposite-field shot. Brady Allen made it 4-1 in the third with a home run to right. The Gators made it 4-3 on Kirby McMullen's home run in the fourth.



Carolina added four runs of insurance in the sixth as Allen homered again, a two-run shot, and George Callil brought in two with a double to the gap in left. Florida scored two in the eighth but would get no closer as the Gamecocks clinched the sweep.