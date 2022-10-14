GG Jackson's college career is weeks away from tipoff

South Carolina's GG Jackson is the highest rated Gamecock signee in recent memory. His college career will begin next month with an exhibition against Mars Hill.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — GG Jackson drew quite the crowd this week at South Carolina's Media Day.

Jackson is the 17-year-old freshman who should be getting ready for his senior season on the high school level. During his question and answer session, Jackson admitted that had he stayed in high school, he would have landed at Oak Hill Academy where his former head coach, Yerrick Stoneman, is now the head coach.

But GG did reclassify and as a result, his college career is taking place in Columbia instead of Chapel Hill.

The top-rated prospect for the class of 2023, Jackson reclassified for the class of 2022 and with UNC out of scholarships for this year's recruiting class, Jackson ended up decommitting from North Carolina and eventually signing with the Gamecocks.

The 6-9 Jackson represents the highest ranked incoming freshman in program history. Recruiting rankings have been around for roughly two decades and Jackson was ranked sixth for the class of 2022.

Expectations are obviously high for Jackson who will make his unofficial debut in a Gamecock uniform on Nov. 2 when South Carolina hosts Mars Hill in an exhibition game.